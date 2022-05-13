Heavy overnight downpour has submerged several parts of Shillong – the capital of Meghalaya.

Several nearby areas of Shillong in Meghalaya are also reeling under flood waters triggered by heavy rains since Thursday morning.

Among the worst affected areas are: Polo, Ranikor, Nongstoin and Smit.

Floods have also been reported from Mawryngkneng, Nongkrem and Nohron areas in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Several villages near Shillong city in East and West Khasi hills districts of Meghalaya have also been affected by the floods.

Floods in several parts of Shillong in Meghalaya have thrown normal life out of gear.

