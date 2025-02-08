Guwahati: East Khasi Hills District Magistrate RM Kurbah has directed the shutdown of two illegal checkpoints set up by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) at Mawkhanu, Meghalaya.

The checkpoints were established to inspect trucks entering the state under the Trading by Non-Tribals Regulation, 1954.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Kurbah issued the order on February 4, stating that the KHADC had illegally constructed the checkpoints to monitor trading activities by non-tribal traders.

The District Magistrate said that the state government has a “Zero Tolerance” policy against illegal toll collection, unauthorized checkpoints, or any forcible collection from vehicles travelling on national highways, state highways, and major district roads.

The order cited a letter from the District Council Affairs (DCA) department, dated January 29, 2023, which stated that toll gates or checkpoints on national highways and major district roads cannot operate without the necessary approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the state government.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Kurbah prohibited unauthorized toll collection at any checkpoint or toll gate and warned that any violations would be dealt with strictly under legal provisions.

The order was issued ex-parte and took immediate effect until further notice.

The directive followed a complaint by VPP MLA Heavingstone Kharpran, who reported noticing two signboards at Mawkhanu village displaying “Check Point for Trading by Non-Tribal Traders, issued by KHADC, Shillong.”