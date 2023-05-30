SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government, on Tuesday (May 30), accepted the recommendation of the committee on the reservation roster to have discussions on the reservation policy.

This was informed by Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday (May 30).

Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the Meghalaya government has decided to extend the terms of reference of the committee to also include a discussion on the state job reservation policy.

“We have also notified that we will extend the strength of this committee and asked political parties to co-op two more members from individual political parties,” said Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

She added: “We shall be able to further discuss matters that are relevant in the interest of the people of the state of Meghalaya.”

Meanwhile, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has agreed to be part of the re-constituted committee to discuss the reservation policy and roster system.

The VPP also accepted the committee’s invitation to attend the meeting on May 31 at the secretariat.

The VPP, however, maintained that the indefinite hunger strike of party chief Ardent Basaiawmoit will continue till the end of the meeting on May 31.