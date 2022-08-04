SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has said that mutual co-operation among different department and the society is vital for achieving bigger goals.

“It is important that departments and people converge and combine efforts to achieve the larger vision and goal,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

He added: “There are a lot of times in the whole aspect of governance that I have tried to ensure the same team would be working on these verticals together.”

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was speaking at the inaugural function of the Meghalaya Next Leaders Workshop at State Convention Centre in Shillong.

The workshop has been organised by the Meghalaya development commissioner’s office in collaboration with NITI Aayog’s development monitoring office.

The workshop is supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the state needs to identify the capability of individuals and engage them in areas of expertise to bring out efficiency and deliver maximum results.

Also read: Meghalaya: Top HNLC leaders to participate in tripartite peace talks with Government

He said that having the right mind-set is crucial to achieve success.

“If you do not have the correct mind-set and thought process, no matter what capability you have in life it won’t make a difference,” the Meghalaya CM said while exhorting that capability starts with the right mind-set.

Talking at length on the importance of team work, the Meghalaya CM said that departments should not work in silos but must converge and work together to achieve a larger goal.

“We need to recognise the capabilities in our teammates to build an efficient team and allow them to work,” he said.

Talking about different verticals for effective governance, he said that governance requires thrust in infrastructure, social, administrative, and socio economic verticals.

The workshop with the theme – “building a capable learning State” is being attended by Dr Michael Woolcock, one of the developers of Problem Driven Adaptation (PDIA), Dr Aron Manoharan from Suffolk University in Massachusetts, amongst others.