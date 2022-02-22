Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has indicated that suspended Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh is not likely to be accommodated in the NPP-led MDA government in the state.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that suspended Congress MLA – Ampareen Lyngdoh has informed him that she is “not interested” in getting accommodated in the government.

““Ampareen had stated specifically that even if she does not get accommodated in the government, she is okay with it,” Meghalaya CM Conrad sangma said.

He added: “Ampareen said that she would work productively and support the government every way possible,” Conrad Sangma said.

Also read: Meghalaya: Ex Congress MLA joins BJP

Notably, on February 18, four out of five suspended Congress MLAs were appointed as co-chairmen in the NPP-led MDA government.

On February 8, five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya ‘pledged’ their support to the MDA government “to strengthen” it further.

The five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya: Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, Kimfa Marbaniang and PT Sawkmie extended their support to the NPP-led MDA government.