Speculations are rife that Meghalaya CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh may quit the party and join the chief minister Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP).

The speculations followed Congress leader Fantin Joseph Lakadong’s decision to quit the party and join NPP.

Fantin Joseph Lakadong is the husband of Meghalaya CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh.

However, Ampareen Lyngdoh has rubbished the speculations saying that she has no plans of quitting Congress.

Meanwhile, many in Meghalaya Congress believe that Fantin Joseph Lakadong quitting the party and joining NPP, is an indication that his wife Ampareen Lyngdoh may also follow her husband’s footsteps.

Some Congress leaders, who do not wish to be named, also said that Ampareen Lyngdoh might join the NPP ahead of the Assembly elections in Meghalaya in 2023.

Moreover, reports are also doing the rounds that Congress MLA PT Sawkmie is also likely to quit the party and join UDP before the 2023 Assembly elections.

Notably, Ampareen Lyngdoh and PT Sawkmie are the two remaining big names from the Congress party in Meghalaya.

Earlier, 12 Congress MLAs including former chief minister Mukul Sangma had quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Congress now has only five MLAs in the 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly.