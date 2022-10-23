SHILLONG: Union law minister Kiren Rijiju has stated that the central government needs to take a collective decision in regards to implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya.

Rijiju said that the central government has to take the larger interest of every people in Meghalaya into consideration while deciding on implementation of ILP in the state.

“The issue (ILP implementation in Meghalaya) requires larger deliberation and consultations,” said union law minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju said: “Laws are meant to bring something good for the common people and not to trouble them.”

In September, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma had informed that Meghalaya government is awaiting a response from the central government on the implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system in the state.

The Meghalaya CM had also informed that the state government had submitted a memorandum, with ILP implementation as a core demand, to union home minister Amit Shah in February.

“The entire matter is with the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and hence, we have to wait for any kind of direction or approval from their end,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had said.

Also read: Meghalaya: Netflix releases ‘Cherrapunji ki Diwali’, netizens label advertisement as ‘cultural misappropriation’

Notably, following the passing of the citizenship amendment act (CAA) in the Parliament in 2020, the demand for implementation of the ILP system in the state has grown louder.

Rijiju also informed that the centre will repeal over 1500 “obsolete and archaic” laws during the winter session of Parliament.

The union law minister also said that although Meghalaya has seen a lot of “good work” under the NPP-led MDA government, development activities in the state would get further momentum if the BJP rises to power.

Notably, the BJP is a part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

Kiren Rijiju further said that the state of Meghalaya should have more MLAs from the BJP.

Currently, BJP has only two MLAs in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The assembly elections in Meghalaya is slated to be held in the first half of next year.