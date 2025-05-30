Guwahati: Amid growing calls for the resumption of stalled border talks, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is set to meet his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 2 in Guwahati.

The crucial meeting aims to address the long-standing border disputes between the two North Eastern states, focusing on the remaining six areas of difference.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang confirmed the upcoming high-level discussion, stating its importance in resolving the protracted issue.

Meghalaya’s Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh, stated that the state has meticulously prepared all necessary documentation for the boundary dialogue. However, he cautioned against expectations of significant immediate decisions, attributing this to Assam’s political calendar, with Assembly elections due early next year.

“The reports of our committees have been ready for quite some time,” Lyngdoh affirmed, indicating Meghalaya’s readiness for joint visits to the disputed sites.

He suggested that the delay in a more robust response from Assam was likely due to recent panchayat elections and the impending Assembly polls.

“With Assembly elections at the doorsteps, it is likely that they will not want to take any major decision that might tilt voters against the current dispensation,” he added.

While confirming the resumption of talks, Lyngdoh reiterated, “Nothing large-scale or spectacular will happen before the end of the electioneering process.”

Notably, the second phase border talks will cover Block I, Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills; Block II, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, and Deshdoomreah in Ri-Bhoi and Langpih in West Khasi Hills district.