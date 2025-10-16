Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has refuted claims of BJP leader Bernard N. Marak that” illegal mining of uranium was taking place in the Garo Hills.”

He retorted saying said that he has not got any evidence or information related to uranium mining.

“If it is the case, it is a matter of concern. If there is anything, the Meghalaya government will be the first one to react, as we have been against uranium mining,” he said.

Sangma added that some situations may not have noticed by he state government.

He had requested Marak to provide specific information based on which the government will take necessary action.

The controversy was triggered by reports that Marak, who chairs the BJP’s committee on illegal mining, alleged that uranium was being extracted and transported in South Garo Hills.

He reportedly wrote about it in his fact-finding report submitted to the BJP’s central leadership.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) requested the government to take immediate and decisive action following reports that uranium ore is being extracted illegally in the Garo Hills region.

The student body has sought “full transparency and a public clarification from the authorities on the matter, which has triggered fresh concern across Meghalaya.”



