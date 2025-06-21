Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday (June 19, 2025) laid the foundation stone for the Additional Secretariat Complex at Dakopgre in Tura.

The Rs 156 crore project is part of the government’s vision to bring governance closer to the people and strengthen administrative infrastructure in the Garo Hills region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking at the event, CM Sangma stated that the new Secretariat in Tura aims to enable faster delivery of government schemes, improve citizen access, and enhance coordination among different departments of the Meghalaya Government.

CM Sangma announced a dedicated engineering wing within the Police Department and various infrastructure upgrades, supported by the World Bank.

The Chief Minister stressed the government’s prioritization of actionable outcomes, ensuring administration reaches people at grassroots, block, sub-divisional, district, and state levels. “Our goal and our efforts continue. We have sanctioned mini secretariats in Jowai and Pynursla,” he stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Laid the foundation for the Additional Secretariat Complex in Tura today, a historic moment for Garo Hills and the state.



This ?156 Crore project fulfils a long-standing dream to bring governance closer to the people. Once completed, it will ensure most Govt. services are… pic.twitter.com/iBIDERGFnz — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 19, 2025

The event marked the disbursement of Rs 7.93 crore under the flagship FOCUS scheme (Farmers’ Collectivisation for Upscaling Production and Marketing Systems). The flagship programme will give benefits to 4,610 Producer Groups in Garo Hills.

CM Sangma reiterated that FOCUS and CM ELEVATE will continue to be central to Meghalaya’s inclusive growth model. He affirmed that farmers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and rural entrepreneurs become key drivers of the state’s economic success.

Beyond infrastructure, the Chief Minister launched multiple programs to boost youth, education, and innovation. This included the distribution of M-Tabs to 10 schools under the Digital Learning Aid scheme and the installation of sanitary pad vending machines in five educational institutions.

CM Sangma also unveiled Awang Chips (a jackfruit chip brand), the Meghalaya Economic Inclusive Program (MEIP), and the CM Fellowship.

Notably, the government launched a series of impactful projects across Garo Hills over the past two days, with the Tura Secretariat’s foundation being one of them.

Recent projects include the inauguration of the Double Lane Steel Truss Bridge over the Bakla River, the Foundation of Capt. Williamson Memorial Hr. Sec. School (Rs 7 crore) in South West Garo Hills, 125 Community Centres under the MegLife Project. Foundation of a Synthetic Athletic Track in Baghmara, and launch of the Chitmang Chaiwat Nature-Based Glamping Project, backed by Rs 93 lakh in eco-tourism funding.

These developments reaffirm Garo Hills as a central pillar in Meghalaya’s vision for inclusive growth, innovation, and regional equity.

Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, and several cabinet ministers and MLAs from Garo Hills attended the event, reflecting broad support for the project.