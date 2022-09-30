SHILLONG: Chief minister of Meghalaya – Conrad Sangma – inaugurated as many as 50 schools, which were upgraded recently by the state government.

The upgraded schools, which have been upgraded by the Meghalaya government, include both lower primary and upper primary schools.

These schools in Meghalaya were upgraded with modern facilities.

These Meghalaya schools have been upgraded with libraries, furniture, common rooms and toilets.

“This is part of the 208 set of schools as announced earlier for upgradation,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

He added: “We will be inaugurating more schools in the coming months.”

The Meghalaya chief minister further said: “May the new infrastructure encourage students in rural areas to pursue their education and may they be a blessing to our state.”