Over 15 percent of the state’s budget is being spent on the education sector, said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“Education has been an area where, as a government, we have focused a lot. It is one of the most challenging sectors. But we have taken up the challenge and working towards improving education through various interventions – whether it is the education policy, the investment in government school buildings, the opening up of people’s college, or the different support that we give towards infrastructure even to private schools and colleges,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Out of the Rs 16,000 crore of Meghalaya budget, over Rs 2500 crore is being spent as expenditure for different schools, colleges and other infrastructure investments are made every year, the Meghalaya chief minister said.

“So clearly from the government side, the kind of importance that is being given to education can be seen by the amount of budget that we spend on education,” the Meghalaya CM informed.

He also said that the Meghalaya government was “exploring the best possible way” to upscale higher education in the rural areas through various interventions, either by creating new infrastructure or by increasing the capacity of the higher educational institutes to handle increased student intake.