Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday inaugurated the National Law University (NLU) at the temporary campus located in Mayurbhanj Complex in Shillong.

Chief Minister Sangma in his speech stressed the importance of documenting and codifying customary and tribal laws.

He expressed his vision for NLU to become a center of excellence for research on customary laws and practices in the entire Northeast region.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the establishment of NLU will bring about a transformative change in legal studies and research in Meghalaya.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the state’s legal system over the past 50 years due to the lack of proper institutions for training, exposure, and knowledge.

Sangma expressed confidence that NLU’s establishment will ensure the provision of quality legal education and other services.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sangma affirmed the government’s commitment to aligning with the new Education Policy.

He acknowledged that the transition would require time and investment but emphasized the government’s dedication to incorporating the aspects of the National Education Policy in all new initiatives.

Chief Minister Sangma expressed his hope that NLU would foster innovation, research, and critical thinking.

He highlighted the university’s unique courses in Business Administration, Policy Research, and Data Sciences combined with law, which would equip students to tackle emerging challenges.

He emphasized the significance of addressing climate change and the associated legal frameworks.

The Chief Minister shared that NLU’s data science course combined with law is the first of its kind in the country. Such innovative courses aim to prepare the youth with the necessary skills and solutions required in the ever-evolving landscape.

Underlining the importance of innovation in education, Chief Minister Sangma noted that an institution’s value is measured by its innovative ideas, whether in production or process. The establishment of NLU in Shillong will contribute to the transformation of legal education and the broader field of education.

The Meghalaya government has allocated Rs. 25 crore for infrastructure development at the temporary campus, of which Rs 19 crore has already been utilized.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Sanjib Banerjee, Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, and Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Indrajit Dube.

The Chief Justice of Meghalaya high court, speaking at the event highlighted the institution’s unique blend of tradition and modernity, as well as its futuristic approach.

The Chief Justice emphasized that NLU’s distinguishing factor would be its focus on studying cultural and tribal laws, with the ultimate goal of codifying and comprehending their beauty and societal significance.

The Chief Justice emphasized that NLU aims to be at the forefront of legal education by incorporating emerging fields such as data science and artificial intelligence into its curriculum. The institution’s vision is to embrace a revolutionary and non-conformist approach, igniting a passion for learning and knowledge among its students.