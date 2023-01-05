TURA: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Wednesday, inaugurated the long awaited 22.5 MW Ganol Hydro Power Project, near Tura in West Garo Hills in presence of deputy chief minister Prestone Tyngsong and health minister James Sangma.

Terming the inauguration of the project as ‘historic’ and landmark day for Garo Hills, the Meghalaya chief minister said that the project worth over Rs 560 crore was completed with sheer commitment of the current government that had envisaged to put Garo Hills in the power map of the nation.

He lauded James Sangma, who during his tenure as power minister had mooted the idea to revive the abandoned project and ensure its completion.

“As suggested by James Sangma, the government decided to release additional funds to complete the project,” the Meghalaya CM added.

“Ganol project was almost abandoned, the Meghalaya government made investment but due to paucity of funds it was not completed. In 2018, when the current government took over, it ensured that the funds were made available to restart the project,” he added.

The foundation for the project was laid in 2014.

He said that that by ensuring completion of this project, the Meghalaya government has demonstrated to the people of Garo Hills that “this government has the will to ensure large infrastructure projects for the common interest of the state and its people”.

He said that the project will aid to a large extend to supplement power requirement in Garo Hills region in Meghalaya.

He said more such projects would be required and the government is committed to come up with such big infrastructure projects in future.

Meghalaya currently requires about 380 MW of power.

The Ganol Hydroelectric Project utilised the Ganol river fall near Tura and its water by installing 3 Turbine – Generator units of 7.5 MW each, of which one was made operational today and the remaining two will be made operational in the next few months.