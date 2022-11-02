SHILLONG: The helicopter of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Wednesday, had to make an emergency landing.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma’s helicopter made the emergency landing at the Union Christian College (UCC) field in Umiam.

The helicopter of the Meghalaya chief minister made the emergency landing due to bad weather.

The development was confirmed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma himself.

The helicopter of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma made the emergency landing while he was on his way to Shillong from Tura.

“Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tweeted.

He added: “…but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk & had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day!”