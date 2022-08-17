SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for the Umsning-Jagi road at a function held at Mawhati.

Speaking at the gathering, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the road is vital for the connectivity purpose of the people of Mawhati.

“This road has been neglected for years and the last time this road was repaired during late PA Sangma’s time and to be able to continue the work started by late PA Sangma gives me joy and makes this occasion more special,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He also added that the road is of great importance not only for the people of the constituency but is a strategic road for the entire state of Meghalaya.

“This road we can connect faster to Jagi Road and then to upper Assam making this road a very strategic road economically as the entire area in this region or the district has a lot of trade with Jagi road and the rest of Assam,” he added.

The Meghalaya chief minister also said that in future the road will be even more critical for the connectivity between the state of Assam and the state of Meghalaya.

“Hence realizing all these facts we have done our best to help and support the people of this area so that this project is initiated for not only Mawhati but the entire State,” he said.

He also informed that the Bhoirymbong-Mawlasnai-Sabuda Road of 10 kilometers amounting to 18.5 crores has also been sanctioned and allotted.

He further said that many PMGSY roads and other developmental projects like Block Office and school buildings are in the pipeline for the area.

The Umsning – Jagi Road is a Major District Road starting from the 51st Km of NH – 6 at Umsning and ends at Umsiang village at the Assam–Meghalaya border having a total length of 80.00Km.

Upgradation/Improvement of Umsning – Jagi Road under Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project(MITP) funded by World Bank has a length of 40.13 km in the district Ri-Bhoi of Meghalaya state.

The project road starts from the junction with National Highway – 6 /Asian Highway and ends at Km 40.13 of SH-8 near Sonidan village.

There are about 17 Numbers of villages that are directly connected by this road viz., Umsohlang, Nongjri, Nongkya, Sohpdok, Tdohumsiang, Raitong, Tdohumshiaw, Laiphew Diengngan, Mawdiengngan, Umlatar, Umwiehsnieh, Shilliang Umdoh, Mawhati, Pdeng, Jatah, Umsohlait and Sonidan, and the other 25 Numbers of villages viz: Umranong, Thad, Tiehwieh, Khliehumtrew, Mawkynrong, Umshiaw, Kseh Kynjoin, Umlaiteng, Kdohhati, Prangdngiem, Umjapung, Lummihwar, Laitsyiar, Sohphoh, Moorathud, Ingsaw, Pamlaban, Pamrinai, Iamkhon, Pdengnongrim, Pamphlang, Jair, Lamalong, Mawtari and Syntumaw.

This road plays the main important role in the socio economic development of people living in these rural areas besides connecting many far flung villages.

This road serves as the main life line to the people living in this region in transportation of essential commodities and commercial products to the villages and others agricultural, forest products.

The scope of work under this project includes widening of existing carriageway width to 5.5m Intermediate standard within the available Right of Way (ROW).

The Umsning-Jagi Road project amounts to Rs 83, 38, 49, 016.00 and the stipulated time for completion is 36 months.