Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has announced that the government will soon start installing CCTV cameras and street lights across Shillong to strengthen public safety and security in the city.

He made the announcement during a meeting with Rangbah Shnong and locality heads under the Greater Shillong Planning Area, where community leaders voiced their concerns and discussed ways to make the city and its outskirts cleaner, safer, and better organized.

The consultation focused on several areas of improvement, including better street lighting, CCTV coverage, proper management of solid and liquid waste, and beautification of neighborhoods.

Sangma urged community representatives to take the lead in local beautification drives—such as painting homes and boundary walls, and setting up parks or recreation areas for children and senior citizens.

He added that the government is open to working with residents and groups to create parking facilities within localities to help reduce traffic congestion.

“I encourage all community leaders to continue working closely with the government as partners in creating a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant Shillong,” Sangma said.

During the event, the chief minister also distributed the Scale Up Fund for the My City Campaign to 14 localities, further supporting the government’s goal of promoting community-led development.