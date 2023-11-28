TURA: Chigitchakgre village in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya has been declared as “Bee Village”.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma declared Chigitchakgre village under Gambegre C&RD block in West Garo Hills district as “Bee Village” under Apiculture Mission 2.0.

Addressing a gathering, the Meghalaya chief minister said that Chigitchakgre village under, the Agriculture Mission 2.0 programme, will be given assistance for honey production.

“Keeping the sweet progress of the Apiculture Mission 2.0 alive, today we declared Chigitchakgre village under Gambegre C&RD block in West Garo Hills District as ‘Bee Village’,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said on Tuesday (November 28).

“We will be providing all help and support that is needed for bee farming like training, financial assistance, bee boxes, bee keeping tools, multi facility building having stock rooms, training rooms and areas to sell and display the products,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He announced Rs 10 lakh assistance from CMSDF to the village to further leverage honey production in the village.

“Will be sanctioning Rs 10 Lakhs from the CM’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) to the village to support apiarists in their endeavours to boost honey production,” the Meghalaya CM said.

He added: “We will also handhold the village to ensure quality of their bottled honey, market their products and also create other infrastructures to promote the Bee Village for Apitourism.”

He also enlightened the gathering about CM Elevate and YESS Meghalaya programmes and urged the youths to take benefit from these programmes.