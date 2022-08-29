TURA: Miscreants allegedly vandalised a Catholic church located in Daram village of North Garo Hills district in Meghalaya.

Idols of Jesus Christ and Mother Mary were destroyed by the miscreants as they went on a rampage.

The incident reportedly took place in the intervening night of August 25 and August 26.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged by the church elders with police at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The attackers reportedly also severed the heads of the statues of Mother Mary and baby Jesus and that of Saint Joseph.

Also read: Meghalaya Assembly polls: NPP will not form alliance with BJP, says CM Sangma

A 25-year-old- youth, with history of epilepsy and mental disorder, is suspected of orchestrating the attack.

Meanwhile, police in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya have launched an investigation into the incident.