A hoax surrounding a suspected bomb created panic in the city of Shillong – the capital of Meghalaya on Sunday. 

The suspected bomb was located at Jingkieng locality in Shillong’s Nongthymmai. 

The police in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district informed that a ‘packet’ containing a suspected bomb was spotted at the toilet of the indoor stadium of the Nongthymmai sports and cultural club in Shillong’s Jingkieng. 

The packet was reportedly spotted by a caretaker of the stadium. 

Upon informing the authorities, a bomb squad was immediately dispatched that confirmed that it was a hoax. 

A note was also found pasted to the packet that read: “Bomb inside”. 

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya police have launched an investigation into the case. 

