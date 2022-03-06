A hoax surrounding a suspected bomb created panic in the city of Shillong – the capital of Meghalaya on Sunday.

The suspected bomb was located at Jingkieng locality in Shillong’s Nongthymmai.

The police in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district informed that a ‘packet’ containing a suspected bomb was spotted at the toilet of the indoor stadium of the Nongthymmai sports and cultural club in Shillong’s Jingkieng.

The packet was reportedly spotted by a caretaker of the stadium.

Upon informing the authorities, a bomb squad was immediately dispatched that confirmed that it was a hoax.

A note was also found pasted to the packet that read: “Bomb inside”.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya police have launched an investigation into the case.