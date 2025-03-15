Meghalaya Board class 12 results 2025: Where and how to check

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is expected to announce the 2025 Class 12 exam results soon.

Once released, students can check their results on the official websites mbose.in or megresults.nic.in by entering their login details.

Students are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates on the result declaration.

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Exam: Previous Year’s Results

In 2024, 3,811 students appeared for the Science stream, out of which 3,210 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 85.24%. The Commerce stream had a pass percentage of 80.26%, with 1,935 out of 2,441 students clearing the exam.

Top Scorers in Science and Commerce (2024)

Science Stream:

Joshaviah Onan Paswet – 92 marks in English

Ar Meker Marpna & Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih – 94 marks in Biology

Aniket Pattanayak & Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih – 99 marks in Chemistry

Sohan Bhattacharjee – 100 marks in Physics

Commerce Stream:

Ferry Filarisha Wann (St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong)

100 marks in Maths

93 marks in Economics

100 marks in Accountancy

Previous Result Trends

MBOSE usually declares Class 12 results in early May. In 2024, results were announced on May 8, while in 2023, the Science and Commerce results were out on May 9, with the Arts stream following on May 26.

Students who do not pass will have a chance to take supplementary exams, with the schedule to be announced later.