TURA: Vice president of the Meghalaya BJP – Bernard Marak – who had been under police custody has tested positive for COVID-19.

Arrested Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak tested COVID-19 positive during his stay at the Tura police station.

Marak was then shifted him to the COVID isolation ward at Tura civil hospital in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The arrested Meghalaya BJP vice president was reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago.

Police still has four more days of custody of Bernard Marak before producing him before the court.

However, that will now have to wait, until he is fully recovered.

His current custody for medical care is being treated as judicial custody and once discharged will have to return to the Tura police station to complete the remaining four days of police custody.

The Meghalaya BJP leader has been given police custody by the courts three times, totaling 26 days for various cases including immoral trafficking and possession of illegal explosives inside his farmhouse.