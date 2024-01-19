Shillong: The BJP in Meghalaya said that it will only allocate tickets for the parliamentary seats based on the candidates’ “winnability factor”.

M Kharkrang, the chief spokesperson for the BJP, announced that the party’s decision to allocate tickets for the Shillong and Tura parliamentary seats will be primarily influenced by the candidates’ “winnability factor.”

While addressing reporters, Kharkrang clarified that the focus is not solely on fielding women candidates but rather on assessing the potential success of all candidates.

Responding to advocate Fenela Lyngdoh Nonglait’s expressed interest in contesting on a BJP ticket from the Shillong constituency, Kharkrang acknowledged multiple individuals who have shown interest.

He emphasized that the party will evaluate the winnability of all candidates, and the final approval will come from Delhi.

As of now, two male candidates and one female candidate have approached the party seeking a ticket.

When asked about the possibility of the sitting legislator of Pynthorumkhrah, AL Hek, becoming the official candidate for the Shillong parliamentary seat, Kharkrang expressed the party’s preference for the six-time MLA.

Though Hek has not formally expressed his intent, Kharkrang stated that informally, Hek has indicated his willingness to contest if the central high command approves.