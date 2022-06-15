SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie said that the saffron party would take a call on its future in the National People’s Party (NPP)-led MDA government soon.

BJP is one of the constituent partners in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawri said that the party will take a final call on whether it should withdraw support from the MDA in the BJP’s upcoming national executive meeting, slated to be held in Hyderabad.

“We will take a call in the party’s national executive meeting,” Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie said in Shillong on Tuesday.

“Our central leadership asked for a report from Meghalaya and I will present it (in the meeting),” Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie said.

He further said that Meghalaya BJP workers across the state want the party to withdraw support from the MDA.

“We are waiting for the decision of the party’s central leadership,” Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie added.