IMPHAL: In one of the major seizures in recent times, a drug factory at Thoubal district in Manipur was busted on Tuesday.

A total of 222.85 kg of brown sugar was recovered by the police in the raid.

The seized consignment of drugs is estimated to carry a value of over Rs 200 crore in the international market.

The brown sugar manufacturing unit was busted at Moijing Mina Bazar in Thoubal district of Manipur.

The brown sugar manufacturing unit had operated from a residence of a woman.

Items used for manufacturing of brown sugar were also confiscated from the woman’s residence, Manipur police informed.

Meanwhile, the woman has been arrested and booked under the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Manipur police said.