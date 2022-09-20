Shillong: The BJP may withdraw support from the NPP-led Meghalaya government soon, senior BJP leader and former Minister Alexander L. Hek has said.

The BJP with two MLAs is a junior ally of the National People’s Party (NPP) dominated six-party coalition government in Meghalaya.

Hek said on Monday that the decision of the party’s State Executive Committee and the Core Committee has been communicated to the central leaders.

“This is the right time to withdraw support from the MDA government headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma,” he said.

When asked about the decision to quit the ruling coalition almost at the end of the full five-year term, he said everything will be disclosed and explained in detail at an appropriate time.

BJP national Vice-President and party’s Meghalaya in-charge M. Chuba Ao had earlier said the party may withdraw support from the MDA within a month.

He said that the party has been studying the reports on the various corruption allegations against the state government and the CBI would handle the charges once they acquire all the papers.

However, NPP Rajya Sabha member and state President W.R. Kharlukhi had termed the BJP’s threat as a farce.

Sangma, who is also the NPP president, claimed that Ao’s statement was personal and should not be taken as the BJP’s official stand since the top leadership of the BJP will communicate with him if it has any concerns.

The NPP headed by Chief Minister Sangma is a crucial constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Its relation to BJP has been souring over various incidents including the arrest of BJP state Vice President Bernard N. Marak.

Marak was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on July 25 for allegedly running a brothel in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district.