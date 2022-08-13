Shillong: The Meghalaya government has banned government employees from expressing their views to the press or on social media.

In a circular issued on Friday, the Meghalaya government asked its employees not to air their views to the press or social media ‘which are in direct conflict with government policies and programmes’.

The circular issued by Commissioner and Secretary of Personnel & Administrative Reforms(A) department, R Lyngdoh barred the employees from making statements that has the potential of embarrassing the relations between the central and state government in any electronic, social media, print media or in any document published in his/her name or anonymously or pseudonymously.

“No government employee shall, in any broadcast over the electronic or social media or in any document published in his/her own name or anonymously, pseudonymously or in the name of any other person or any communication to the press or in any public utterance make any statement of fact or opinion – Which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the Central Government or any State Government; or Which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the Central Government and the Government of any State; or Which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the Central Government and the Government of any foreign country,” it added.

The government has warned that violation of the order would attract departmental proceedings found in violation of Rule 8 of the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules, 2019.