SHILLONG: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is slated to visit Meghalaya on January 18.

Mamata Banerjee will address a public meeting in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya during her visit to the state.

Mamata Banerjee will address the public meeting at Dilma Alpa Playground at Mendipathar in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also accompany Mamata Banerjee.

This is Mamata Banerjee’s second visit to the Northeast state of Meghalaya.