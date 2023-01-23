SHILLONG: The Congress party in Meghalaya will release its list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state on January 24.

Notably, the candidates’ list of the Congress party in Meghalaya will be an interesting one to see as almost all of its tall political figures switching over to other parties.

The Congress party in Meghalaya is not the only party to have delayed announcement of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member legislative assembly in Meghalaya is slated to be held on February 27.

On the other hand, counting of votes in Meghalaya will be held on March 2.

Polling for the Meghalaya assembly elections will be held in only one phase.

Personnel of central armed paramilitary forces (CAPF) have been arriving in Meghalaya for election related duties.

All the major political parties in Meghalaya have intensified campaigning for the assembly elections in the state.

In the 2018 Meghalaya assembly elections, the Congress party, led by former CM Mukul Sangma, emerged as the single largest party.

However, it failed to form a government as the Conrad Sangma-led NPP forged a coalition government in Meghalaya with the support of the UDP, BJP and other regional parties.