SHILLONG: BJP candidate from North Shillong constituency in Meghalaya – M Kharkrang has accused the ruling NPP government in the state of corruption in COVID management.

Kharkrang, a former cop and BJP spokesperson, has demanded an investigation into the “exorbitant expenditure” of COVID funds.

The Meghalaya BJP leader said that “an investigation into the Rs 800-crore expenditure by the NPP government for COVID management must be initiated”.

He said that Meghalaya, which has a much smaller population compared to neighbouring states like Assam and Manipur, “could not have such high expenses” for COVID management.

“States like Assam and Manipur, which had more cases than Meghalaya incurred a total expenditure of only Rs 200-250 crores for COVID management,” M Kharkrang said.

Kharkrang said that “the matter must not remain a mere agenda and there should be a probe into it”.

Kharkrang’s statement came amid intense campaigning by political parties in Meghalaya for the upcoming elections in the state.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.