SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya minister and NPP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, on Tuesday (January 31), filed her nomination to contest in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Ampareen Lyngdoh filed her nomination as an NPP candidate from East Shillong assembly constituency in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, sister of Ampareen – Jasmine Lyngdoh – also filed nomination as an NPP candidate from Nongthymmai constituency in Meghalaya.

The Lyngdoh sisters were the first to file their nominations for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections.

Flanked by supporters, both Ampareen and Jasmine took out rallies from their respective residences to the office of the returning officer to file their nominations for the Meghalaya assembly elections.

“The ideology of the NPP is close to the ideology of the Congress. It is not a communal party, it believes in inclusivity. It is a party which believes in grassroots politics,” said Amapreen Lyngdoh after filing her nomination for the Meghalaya assembly elections.

Notably, polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be held on March 2.