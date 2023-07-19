SHILLONG: The Northeast state of Meghalaya is ranked among the top five poorest states in India.

This has come to light following the release of the report titled – National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI): A Progress Review 2023.

The report was released by Niti Aayog on July 17.

Meghalaya is ranked with Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as poorest states in India.

The percentage of the total population, who are multidimensionally poor, is high in these states.

Meghalaya recorded 32.54 per cent of the population with multidimensional poverty, as per the National Family Health Survey or NFHS-5, against 27.79 per cent in NFHS-4.