Guwahati: Allegations of sexual harassment of young women in Laitumkhrah area by a man driving a back Bolero vehicle have surfaced in a social media post.

The Instagram post alleged that many women” had been harassed by an unidentified man driving a black Bolero who also engaged in obscene acts in front of them.

Putting questions on the safety of women in Shillong, the user asked, “Why is this happening in Shillong? Who is this man inside the black Bolero?”

As per the post, on October 13, “a girl waiting for a Rapido near Loreto Convent was approached by the same man, who stopped his vehicle and performed indecent acts. When she walked towards the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, he allegedly followed her and repeated his behaviour,” reports Shillong Times.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Govt clears salary backlog for Garo Hills council workers

The post added that young women later messaged the user, saying they had suffered similar encounters with the same individual.

Some had spoken to local news outlets and even shared the vehicle’s number plate, but were reportedly told that a video was required for coverage.

The user added she was trying to obtain CCTV footage and urged victims to come forward and file FIRs.

“This is not gossip about young women being harassed on the streets. This is serious,” she wrote. “Shillong has always been known as a safe city for women and children — but now, what is going on?”

East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh raised concern over the social media post claiming harassment of several women in Laitumkhrah.

“I am happy with the assurance of the SP that he will closely follow up on the incident and submit a report to help me understand what actually happened,” Lyngdoh said.

The MLA added “she was shocked upon seeing the post and felt compelled to respond.”

“It is shameful to learn that such incidents are happening on the main road of Laitumkhrah — a locality known for its peace and vigilance, especially with the Dorbar Shnong and Seng Longkmie always alert,” she added.



