SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya minister Adolf Lu Hitler Marak has joined the opposition party – Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Adolf Hitler Marak is a three-time MLA from Rangsakona.

Adolf Lu Hitler Marak joined the TMC along with former vice president of Meghalaya BJP David Marak and retired education department official – Bhupendra G Momin on Thursday.

Terming the joining of Hitker and two others as being the tip of the iceberg, Zenith Sangma said that more leaders would join the TMC soon.

Zenith Sangma further clarified that leaders joined the TMC without any conditions.

They only seek to serve and help people of Meghalaya, said Zenith Sangma.

For Meghalaya’s prosperous future!



August 25, 2022