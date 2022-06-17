Guwahati: At least seven people including an infant were killed in multiple landslides in Meghalaya’s Mawsynram on Friday morning.

Of the desased persons five are from Dangar, one from Betkora-A and one from Ryngku.

They died after their houses were collapsed due to landslide triggered by incessant rains.

According to reports, two more people from Kenmynsaw are still missing and suspected to be stuck under the debris.

Top officials have rushed to the spot.

On Thursday, four minors were killed and two injured in a landslide that occurred at Laitlarem village under Mawphlang C&RD block in East Khasi Hills district.

Several roads were also damaged by landslides in the East Khasi Hills district.