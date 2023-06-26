Shillong: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma revealed startling statistics about the prevalence of drug abuse in Meghalaya.

He stated that approximately 300,000 individuals between the ages of 19 and 20 are involved in drug consumption in the state, with over 40,000 people dependent on these substances.

Sangma shed light on the government’s efforts to combat this critical issue through the Drug Reduction, Elimination, and Action Mission (DREAM) program. Launched by the Social Welfare Department, DREAM aims to tackle the drug abuse problem head-on in Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the operational cost for implementing DREAM amounts to ten crore rupees per year, totalling fifty crore rupees over the next five years.

The initiative will encompass the establishment of rehabilitation and detoxification centres while providing financial assistance to NGOs for treatment, rehabilitation, and outreach programs.

Sangma appealed to NGOs, religious and academic institutions, community leaders, and bodies to prioritize the fight against drug abuse and make it a central agenda.