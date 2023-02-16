SHILLONG: A low-intensity earthquake rocked the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on Thursday.
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake shook the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on Thursday morning.
The earthquake was recorded at 9:26 am.
The depth of the earthquake that rocked the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya was 46 kilometres.
This was confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Earthquake Magnitude: 3.9
Occurred on: 16-02-2023, 09:26:29 IST
Latitude: 25.30 and Longitude: 91.71
Depth: 46 Km
Location: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya