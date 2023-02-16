SHILLONG: A low-intensity earthquake rocked the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on Thursday.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake shook the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on Thursday morning.

The earthquake was recorded at 9:26 am.

The depth of the earthquake that rocked the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya was 46 kilometres.

This was confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake Magnitude: 3.9

Occurred on: 16-02-2023, 09:26:29 IST

Latitude: 25.30 and Longitude: 91.71

Depth: 46 Km

Location: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya