Guwahati: A 25-year-old woman from Assam, Namrita Borah, tragically died in a road accident early Wednesday morning at Shangbangla, Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya.

The fatal mishap occurred around 4 am on the Shillong-Guwahati lane of NH-06, near Shangbangla, when a Hyundai Alcazar collided with an unknown parked truck.

According to police sources, Borah, who was an occupant in the Hyundai Alcazar (bearing registration number AS01EV9578), sustained severe head injuries.

A public vehicle immediately transported her to Civil Hospital Nongpoh, but unfortunately, they declared her brought dead upon arrival.

Reports indicate that the Hyundai Alcazar, driven by Md. Ismail Hoque Choudhury (33) of Haripur, Darrang District, Assam, was carrying five other occupants, including the deceased, while en route from Shillong to Guwahati.

Sources reveal the accident occurred as the Hyundai Alcazar attempted to overtake another vehicle and, in the process, dashed against an unknown truck that was stationary at the scene. The impact caused significant damage to the Hyundai vehicle.

Police confirmed that they have observed all legal formalities and have kept Namrita Borah’s body at Civil Morgue Room Nongpoh for inquest and further necessary action.

Authorities also noted during their initial inquiry that someone reportedly moved the damaged Hyundai Alcazar to Guwahati, Assam, before police arrived at the accident site.

“Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the collision and the presence of the parked truck, ” the authorities added.