Shillong: The Sonapur Tunnel in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district was hit by another round of landslides as torrential rains continue to hit the northeastern state.

The Sonapur Tunnel, which was cleared on Sunday, witnessed another major landslide on Monday.

The district administration has asked the commuters to avoid unnecessary travelling across this route.

District administration officials said vehicles carrying essential commodity towards Barak Valley in South Assam and adjoining states will be given priority.

During the 48 hours, landslides were reported from East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Khasi Hills districts in Meghalaya.

Flood and landslides have so far claimed lives of 27 people in Meghalaya this year.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited Dagar and Kenmynsaw under Mawsynram Block in East Khasi Hills and met families of those killed in the recent landslides.

He also handed over the sanction letter of the financial assistance being released to the families of the dead.

In a landslide at Dangar, five people had lost their lives including four minors and at Kenmynsaw husband-wife duo lost their lives in landslides, leaving behind three children.

During his visit to the area, the Chief Minister met village leaders and assured them all assistance to the affected area.

He also assured that the state government is working to ensure that electricity and mobile connectivity are restored in the affected areas.

On Sunday, Sangma, along with Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, visited and took stock of the damages after a landslide on NH 6 at Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills district in presence of district officials, PWD Engineers and NHAI officials