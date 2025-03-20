Guwahati: Following Meghalaya’s intervention, the Mandya district administration in Karnataka decided to send the 22 students from Meghalaya to Bala Mandir, a rehabilitation center, under the supervision of a child protection officer once they are discharged from the hospital.

This decision came after two students from Meghalaya died in Karnataka due to food poisoning, causing widespread concern.

Twelve-year-old Namebantei Marwein, from Sohparu, Nongstoin, died on Tuesday, while 13-year-old Khrehlang Khongtani, a Class 7 student from Lyndem in East Khasi Hills district’s Pynursla, had passed away earlier at the same school.

Mandya’s Deputy Commissioner chaired a review meeting, attended by Meghalaya officials, including Home Commissioner and Secretary Cyril V Diengdoh, where they made the decision to rehabilitate the children.

The district administration also decided to allow the students to sit for their final exams this month.

An official statement confirmed that the district administration would ensure the students can take the exams at the Bala Mandir Center.

Officials will also monitor the diet plans that a doctor will prepare for the students.

After the review meeting at the Mandya DC’s office, the Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights interacted briefly with the Meghalaya officials and inspected the school where the students suffered food poisoning.

After the joint site inspection, the Chairperson visited the hospital where the students were receiving treatment, accompanied by the Mandya district head and other officials.

A Meghalaya official reported that all the students from the state were improving, except for one who remained in the ICU.

On Tuesday, the Meghalaya officials met with the ADC of Mandya to request updates on the progress of the case and the steps taken to ensure an effective inquiry.

The Mandya district authorities agreed to provide the Meghalaya team with a report submitted to the Karnataka government, including details on the arrests, a copy of the FIR, the list of affected students, the tested food samples, and other relevant information.

The ADC then appointed the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) as the nodal officer to assist the Meghalaya team.

The DDSE took the Meghalaya team to the hospital to interact with the students undergoing treatment, aiming to gather insights into how they enrolled in the school and hostel.

Meanwhile, the body of 12-year-old Namebantei Marwein arrived in his village, Sohparu, Nongstoin, on Wednesday.

A relative shared that Marwein had studied at a school in Karnataka with support from an association.

The school authorities had kept the family informed about his health condition, and the relative expressed satisfaction with the treatment Marwein received.

“We are grateful to the school authorities and hospital staff for their efforts to save his life,” the relative said.