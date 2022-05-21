Guwahati: Lajja Ram Bishnoi, an IPS officer of 1991 batch, assumed office as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya, on Friday.

Bishnoi took over the charge from Idashisha Nongrang, who was the officiating DGP of Meghalaya.

The last full-fledged DGP of Meghalaya was R Chandranathan, who retired on December 31, 2021.

Following his retirement, Idashisha Nongrang, an IPS officer of the 1992 batch, had taken over as acting DGP on January 1.

Immediately after taking charge as the chief of Meghalaya police force, Bishnoi said he would be reviewing the prevailing situation before deciding on any course of action.

“I joined only this evening. And will have to review the prevailing situation before going forward,” he said.

Assumed charge as DGP @MeghalayaPolice today evening. Torrential rain welcomed me.

Met senior officials & sought updates on various issues. We, @MeghalayaPolice will work with renewed zeal towards a safe & peaceful Meghalaya. #HelpUsToHelpYou @SangmaConrad @LahkmenR pic.twitter.com/kzavjSpaSW — Dr L R Bishnoi, IPS (@lrbishnoiassam) May 20, 2022

Prior to be appointed as the state’s DGP, Bishnoi served as the Special Director General of Police (Training & Armed Police), Assam, and was also the in-charge Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).