SHILLONG: Regional parties from Meghalaya – the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) – are likely to field a common candidate for the Shillong constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

UDP and HSPDP leaders will meet on November 07 to discuss selection of a candidate for the elections to the Shillong Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

Reports say that both the two regional parties in Meghalaya intend to jointly nominate a candidate for the Shillong parliamentary seat.

Currently, Meghalaya Congress president Vincent Pala is the sitting MP from Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

Also read: NESO protests across Northeast on November 09 over Centre’s failure to end violence in Manipur

Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha seats – Shillong and Tura.

Shillong Lok Sabha constituency comprises 36 legislative assembly constituencies of Meghalaya.

NPP leader Agatha Sangma is the sitting MP from Tura Lok Sabha seat.

Tura Lok Sabha constituency comprises 24 legislative assembly segments in Meghalaya.