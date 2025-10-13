Guwahati: Kuki-Zo community leaders, civil society groups, and policy experts gathered in Meghalaya’s Shillong for a high-level conclave focused on ending the prolonged ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The event brought together a broad spectrum of voices, including legal experts, national and regional think tanks, and representatives of armed groups currently under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

Together, they crafted a unified call for a constitutionally grounded and inclusive political settlement as the only viable path to lasting peace.

Participants expressed deep concern over the ongoing two-year conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities and stressed the urgent need for reconciliation through meaningful dialogue.

They highlighted the plight of internally displaced persons and victims of violence, urging authorities to ensure justice and security as part of the broader peace process.

During the discussions, the conclave collectively backed the Kuki-Zo people’s demand for a Union Territory with a legislature, to be established under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution.

They argued that this political recognition aligns with their historical and cultural identity and would address long-standing grievances.

In addition, the attendees proposed constitutional safeguards under Article 244 to protect Kuki-Zo land, customs, and traditional practices.

They asserted that such mechanisms are essential to reverse decades of marginalization and to foster stability in their territories.

Calling for impartial governance, the participants urged both the administration and security forces to maintain neutrality and uphold accountability.

They warned that peace efforts would falter without transparent and unbiased enforcement of law and order.

The conclave concluded with a strong message of unity and collaboration among Kuki-Zo civil society organizations.

Organizers announced future rounds of dialogue and consultations aimed at accelerating the peace process while promoting development, self-reliance, and long-term security in the region.