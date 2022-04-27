Applications are invited for various teaching positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong.

North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in the Department of Physics for the current Even Semester (M.Sc.) duration.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Physics

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualifications : M.Sc. in Physics with NET/Ph.D. qualification.

Desirable Qualification : Should be conversant in both Laboratory teaching and Theoretical Physics.

Rate of Emolument : As per the University rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send hard copies of applications complete with all essential details to The Head, Department of Physics, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong – 793022. Last date for submission of applications is May 13, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here