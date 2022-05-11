Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School Shillong.

Army Public School Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), School Counsellor and Physical Education Teacher (PET).

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) (Adhoc post)

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

Psychology : 1

Educational Qualification : Post Graduate in the subject and B.Ed (min 50% marks in each).

Name of post : School Counsellor (Adhoc/Part-time)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Post Graduate in Clinical Psychology/ Counseling Psychology

Name of post : Physical Education Teacher (PET) (Adhoc Post)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : BPEd

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with attested copies of testimonials to Army Public School Shillong, Hajipir Road, Labasee Line, P.O : Umlyngka, Shillong – 793005 within May 24, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here