The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), a banned militant outfit, has send an official communique to the Meghalaya government over proposed peace talks.

The HNLC sent the letter to the Meghalaya government on Thursday, a day after chief minister Conrad Sangma said that an official communication was required to initiate the peace talks.

The letter was sent to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, deputy CM Prestone Tynsong and home minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

“The HNLC has sent an official letter to the chief minister, the deputy CM and me, stating that they want to sit for peace talks,” Rymbui said.

Rymbui further said that the matter of peace talks would be taken up with the Centre at the earliest.

He also said that the Meghalaya government would soon appoint an interlocutor for the peace process.

“The MDA government is confident and will go the extra mile for the sake of peace,” Rymbui said.