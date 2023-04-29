TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said students should develop intellectual capacity and grasping power as they move forward in life.

He said that grades and qualification will always be an added advantage.

Addressing graduates and post graduates students of ‘The ICFAI University’ at the IV Convocation Ceremony in Tura, Meghalaya Chief Minister stressed on the principle that he practices.

“I start with a purpose. I love the letter P because it gives me the word purpose, it also gives me the word passion, which ensures that I do not give up easily.

“I am a person who has failed many times in life, a lot of people have not heard of,” he said.

He said that failures have never detered his spirit but has made him stronger.

“I have not succeeded in many things, but I kept going.

“I always believe in the power of prayer and always turn up to God for everything.

“Thank almighty when things are going well as well as when things are not so good, we should always have faith in almighty,” he added.

Referring to the letter ‘F’, he said that it relates to his life – ‘failure’.

“The moment you are able to accept failure, it will be the biggest transformation of your life.

“Failure will be the best thing that will happen to you, trust me, it only depends on how you take it and move forward.

If you are able to handle your failure, you will be prepared to face all challenges and accept success as well”, the Meghalaya Chief Minister stressed.

Congratulating the 544 graduates, who received the degrees in presence of chancellor of The ICFAI University, Lt Gen Dr Arvinder Singh Lamba and vice chancellor Dr Alicia Gatpoh, the Chief Minister expressed his confidence that the students will contribute to the growth story of Meghalaya and the country.

“In the last five years, India has become the biggest manufacturing hub, we are one of the most stable economies in the world today.

“A large number of countries are going through recession or will be going through recession but estimates are that India may be one of the few countries that will not be affected.

“Even if the global economy faces recession, India will be stable,” the Meghalaya Chief Minister said.

