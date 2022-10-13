SHILLONG: Congress presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor will arrive at Shillong in Meghalaya on Saturday (October 15).

Shashi Tharoor will visit Shillong in Meghalaya to campaign for the upcoming election for the president’s post of the Congress party.

Shashi Tharoor is pitted against veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge.

Notably, Kharge has emerged as the favourite to win the election for Congress president post thus far.

“As per the itinerary, he (Tharoor) will be arriving here on Saturday and then interact with Congress delegates at Congress Bhawan in the afternoon,” a Congress leader said.

The election for the president’s post of the Congress party is scheduled to be held on October 17.

Counting of votes will take place on October 19.

Notably, this will be after 22 years that the president of the Congress party will be elected through an election.