SHILLONG: Congress presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor has cancelled his trip to Meghalaya.

“I would like to inform you all that Shri Shashi Tharoor, MP, Indian National Congress presidential candidate will not visit Shillong as scheduled due to some technical issues with his aircraft,” informed Meghalaya Congress general secretary Sanjay Das.

Shashi Tharoor was slated to visit Shillong in Meghalaya to campaign for the upcoming election for the president’s post of the Congress party.

Shashi Tharoor is pitted against veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge.

Notably, Kharge has emerged as the favourite to win the election for Congress president post thus far.

The election for the president’s post of the Congress party is scheduled to be held on October 17.

Counting of votes will take place on October 19.

Notably, this will be after 22 years that the president of the Congress party will be elected through an election.