The Centre is examining the demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma at the state assembly.

“The ministry of home affairs is examining the demand,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

He added that Meghalaya government has been pursuing the matter with the Centre.

“We will continue to pursue it and hope a conclusion will be reached,” the Meghalaya CM said.

The Meghalaya CM said that the state government sent multiple letters to the MHA since 2019.

On December 19, 2019 the Meghalaya Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution urging implementation of ILP in the state.

Conrad Sangma said that Meghalaya government also submitted a memorandum on the matter to union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to Shillong on January 23 last year.